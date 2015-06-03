Latest News

Champions League! Man United Fans Beg Ronaldo Not To Allow Liverpool Defeat Madrid In Final

03/05/2018 03:02:00
3 Cult Persons Arrested By Police Raid In Bayelsa

03/05/2018 03:05:00
OMG! A One-Day Old Baby Found Dead In Anambra Water Channel

03/05/2018 03:08:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

Jannie Mouton

Mike Adenuga

Naguib Sawiris

Oba Otudeko

Theophilus Danjuma

Chris Okotie

Mensah Otabil

Bishop David Oyedepo

Chris Oyakhilome

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Atiku insists Nigeria can be restructured in six months, says it's not rocket science

by 03/05/2018 01:56:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is very vast on issues that concerns Nigeria

- Atiku has been making in the news in recent times, mainly to share his knowledge on national issues

- The presidential aspirant on Wednesday, May 2, called for the review of Nigeria's exclusive list

Former vice-president and presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described the current composition of the second schedule of Nigeria's constitution as not development driven.

Atiku made this declaration while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 10th anniversary symposium of Late Senator Abraham Adesanya held at the Muson Center, Lagos on Wednesday, May 2.

Atiku gives insight on achieving his restructuring agenda

Atiku joined other dignitaries at the 10th anniversary symposium of Late Senator Abraham Adesanya in Lagos, Photo credit: OGD media team

READ ALSO: Buhari 2019: We are not fazed by president’s declaration - Atiku Group

Shedding light on his advocacy for a proper restructuring of Nigeria, the former vice-president noted that his approach towards achieving the restructuring agenda will be to review the contents of the exclusive, concurrent and residual lists.

His words: “I have had people come to me to ask how I intend to achieve the restructuring agenda in six months and my answer to them all is that the process is not a rocket science.

“A serious minded government that knows how to listen and build consensus can restructure Nigeria for the benefit of all and this I undertake to do when I become the president.

“Some politicians will tell you it is a daunting task but the reality is that they are not really sincere and committed to ensuring its actualization.

“They play lots of politics with it and when agitations box them to a corner, they setup smokescreen committees. It's all about the willpower which many will agree I possess in abundance.

“Indeed the federal government can voluntarily withdraw from most of the items listed in the exclusive lists of our constitution. I believe that the benefits accruing from these first steps will help us as we move towards the changes that require amendments to our constitution.

“The major task is recomposing the second schedule which does not encourage development and when you enjoy a cordial relationship with the National Assembly and see it as an independent partner in progress rather than as a competitor, you can achieve great things.”

The anniversary was attended by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo; former head of state and chairman of the occasion, General Abdulsalami Abubakar; former governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former secretary general of the commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, amongst many other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, a former governor of Kano state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has declared his interest in contesting for the presidency in the 2019 general elections under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shekarau, 62, who is also the immediate past minister of education, said in an open letter, that his decision to seek for PDP’s presidential ticket was informed by clarion calls from Nigerians and after wide consultations.

PDP's Magnificent 7 for 2019 on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Wet Love
Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Akon

P-Square
P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

