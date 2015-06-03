Herdsmen killings: Shun divisive and baseless rhetoric aimed at causing religious unrest - Group tells Christians

- The Forum of United Nigerians Against Divisive Elements (FUNADE) has reacted to a message shared on social media pages

- The message had alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is a jihadist or is in support of herdsmen killings

- FUNADE says the message is misleading and aimed at causing disaffection among Nigerians

The Forum of United Nigerians Against Divisive Elements (FUNADE) has reacted to a message shared on social media pages, alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari is a jihadist or is in support of herdsmen killings across the country.

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com on Wednesday, May 2, the group's national secretary, Arikpo Essien, said the message is misleading and aimed at causing disaffection among Nigerians.

FUNADE was of the opinion that it is either the message is from politicians masquerading as concerned Christians or from a truly misinformed concerned person.

The group advised Christian bodies to shun divisive and baseless rhetoric aimed at causing disunity among Christians and religious unrest in the country.

They noted that President Buhari had always picked southerners and Christians as his running mates, an indication which they said rubbishes the allegation that the Buhari’s presidency has an Islamist agenda.

Parts of the statement read, “The choice of Yemi Osinbajo in the ACN, ANPP, CPC, new PDP alliance that brought about the APC, was not Buhari’s choice. It was the choice of the Tinubu-led ACN. An alliance essentially between the north and the south-west of Nigeria.

“In two previous failed presidential campaigns of Buhari, his running mates were from the south east: Ume-Ezeoke and Chuba Okadigbo. So it's simply nonsense to suggest that Buhari chose Osinbajo in order to buy the silence of Christians.”

It further noted that the false allegations making the rounds on sections of social media are the handiwork of desperate politicians trying to divide the country by stoking religious tension among Nigerians, especially with the recurrent clashes between herdsmen and farmers in some parts of the country.

Pointing out that the killer herdsmen have not only desecrated place of worship of both Christians and Muslims, the group noted that the lives of all Nigerians matter more than the sentiments in messages from “politicians masquerading as concerned Christians or from a truly misinformed concerned persons” are spreading to further their selfish interests.

Meanwhile, the federal government has expressed shock and outrage over the bomb attacks on a mosque and a market in Mubi, Adamawa state, on Tuesday, May 1, saying, “the desecration of a place of worship by criminals is tragic and condemnable.”

According to a statement sent to NAIJ.com by the vice president's spokesman, Laolu Akande, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, expresses the federal government's condolences to the victims and their families, and to the government and people of Adamawa state on the incident.

