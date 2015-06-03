We are ready to pay workers N65000 minimum wage in Gombe - Governor Dankwambo

- Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo said Gombe state wa ready to implement new minimum wage

- He said this will be done as soon as it was concluded

- The state NLC urged it to pay workers' allowances

Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has said that Gombe state is ready to review and implement the N65000 minimum wage as soon as the proposed increase was concluded.

Tribune reports that the governor said this at the Workers’ Day celebration which took place at the Pantami Stadium.

Dankwambo who was represented by his deputy, Charles Yau Iliya, said the state was ready to implement the minimum wage so as to promote productivity and for better welfare for workers.

He said: “I have listened with keen interest to the speech of the Chairman of the NLC, all these are matters that government view with great importance. We shall therefore continue to work in partnership with the leadership of the NLC in resolution and implementation of these important issues in the best interest of the state”.

The Nigeria Labour Congress Gombe State Council urged the State Government to “as a matter of necessity pay the balance of the 50 percent of leave allowances of local government employees and primary schools teachers in the state.”

Meanwhile, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu lamented that 90 per cent of the state’s monthly allocation is expended on workers’ salaries leaving little room for other things to be done.

He spoke about the protest carried out by workers on May 1 saying they had the right to do so.

Akeredolu however noted that infrastructure would suffer if the only they do with their allocation was to pay salaries.

He said: “We earn about N5b every month, N4b goes for salaries, allowances, how do we address the problems of shortage of teachers in primary schools, how do we build classrooms, how do we provide transformers for communities without light, majority want their roads constructed. The current state of affairs is depressing”.

