A meeting between community members from Eldorado Park and other communities has collapsed.

Leaders representing the communities‚ mostly from coloured areas south of Johannesburg‚ walked out of the meeting with Uhuru Moiloa‚ Gauteng MEC for human settlements‚ held at the Gauteng Gambling Board offices in Johannesburg.

"He is telling us old reports that we got before. We couldn't stay on the meeting. We need him to come and speak to the community himself‚" said Neville Williams‚ one of the leaders representing the community.

Residents have been protesting this week over housing and conditions in which they live. Moiloa was set to speak to journalists but then community leaders walked out and spoke to reporters.

On Wednesday, residents of Eldorado Park, Freedom Park and surrounding areas blocked roads with burning tyres and rubble in protest over service delivery issues.