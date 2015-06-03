WATCH | I am what I scrum: Gay rugby team tackles the cliches

The Green Point Park in Cape Town is a festive place on a Sunday afternoon, when families soak up the final hours of the weekend sitting on picnic blankets and throwing rugby balls around.

It’s also a popular meeting ground for social sports groups, and the Blight Rugby Club can be found there every week. Blight is pretty much like every other group that uses the facility, except for one thing – most of the players are gay.

“We wanted to make a safe space for people in the LGTBIQ community,” said founder David Lee, 39. “We’re trying to give everyone a chance to play and participate.”

Blight was informally put together in 2011 by a group of friends who found that team sports were less accessible to members of the gay community than they would have liked.