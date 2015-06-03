Dead baby found in dustbin near Durban port

A newborn baby girl was found dead in a bin near the Durban port on Thursday.

Paramedics were dispatched to Margaret Mncadi Avenue - formerly known as the Esplanade - after receiving a report of the dumped baby.

Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson said the baby girl was found wrapped in plastic‚ in a dustbin located outside The Gables apartment block.

“On arrival bystanders showed paramedics where the baby was. Paramedics assessed the baby; unfortunately she had passed away. The baby was declared dead on the scene.”

Jamieson said police would investigate the incident.