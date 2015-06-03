Guptas argue SA court lacks power to force return of aircraft

Arguing for leave to appeal Setiloane's order‚ Advocate Kameel Premhid‚ representing Atul and Chetali Gupta‚ told the court it did not have the jurisdiction to hear the application.

"The court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the application. The court has no influence over the English court."

Owen Cook SC‚ representing Westdawn Investments and Oakbay‚ said that Setiloane's decision was subject to appeal because "the order to return the aircraft is not the subject of any relief claimed in Wales".

Cook told the court that the family had paid the EDC but the bank chose not to accept the money.

"We submit that there is a basis on which to grant leave to appeal. A full bench will be the appropriate court to hear the appeal."

Cook also argued that in her judgment Setiloane did not address any of the companies' arguments.

"You did not articulate why you rejected our argument."