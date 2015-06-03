You have low self-esteem - Nigerian man says to Davido's girlfriend

Davido and Chioma's relationship became a trending topic on Monday, April 30, and the buzz has not yet died down. The couple became a controversial topic after Davido gifted his bae with a Porsche on her Birthday.

Maybe Nigerians would have forgotten the topic if Davido had stopped there but he also released a song he sang for her on the same day she celebrated her birthday.

Nigerians have analysed the relationship both supporters and the people aginst the relationship. The relationship was reported to have started 5 years ago and during that time Davido had two kids with different women and he has also flaunted different ladies as his girlfriend.

A Nigerian man identified as Olakunle Allison who was not impressed by the couple's love story, stated that Chioma is materialistic and that 's the reason she stayed with someone who openly cheated on her.

READ ALSO: Man offers Davido and Chioma a week stay at his luxury apartment in South Africa

He also stated that the only reason any woman would stay with a man who openly disrespected her would be because she had something to gain from the relationship materially and financially.

Nigerian man advises Chioma Photo source: Facebook user Olakunle Allison

Allison referred to feminism as the cause of decisions such as the decision Chioma made to stay by Davido despite all he did. He noted that feminism makes women have a choice forgetting that the choice they make defines who they are.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

The young man who shared his opinion on Facebook advised parents to teach their kids the power of knowledge before choice so they can understand the consequences of their choices.

Why do Single ladies prefer to date married men? (Nigerian Street Interview) on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng