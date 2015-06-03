Latest News

News

How long to wait for a Canadian visa in Nigeria?

by 03/05/2018 08:12:00

We all know that the process of getting the visa can be long and uneasy. In this article, we will try to figure out how long does it take to get a Canadian visa in Nigeria. You will know the main factors and obstacles of this process. So, how long wait?

How long does it take to get a Canadian visa in Nigeria?

How to get Canadian visa in Nigeria?

The whole process consists of several steps:

  • Go to http://www.canadainternational.gc.ca/ci-ci/index.aspx?lang=eng to read all the information and download the needed application forms;
  • Fill the application form and other needed documents;
  • Fill VFS consent form and attach it to the application form;
  • Pay all the visa and biometric fees. The cost of Canadian visa in Nigeria -Visitor visa -100CAD, permission to work from 155 to 465 CAD, visa for students - from 150 to 350CAD, business immigration - 1540 CAD;
  • Go to local Canada Visa Application Centre (CVAC) with all the needed documents for the application;
  • Pay the service charges, and get tracking number to know the status of your visa processing.

Canada visa Nigeria processing time

First, it should be said that the term of waiting are often different, but it is always bearable. At this time, according to the official website, the proceeding time can take 37 days but it should be noted that this time is usually longer.

There is a common case when two applicants who applied for a visa at the same time may get the approval in a very different number of days. One applicant can get visa in a few weeks but another one in a few months.

How long does it take to get a Canadian visa in Nigeria?

READ ALSO: Canada visa application in Nigeria: form, fees, online tracking & requirements

We don’t know all the circumstances but there are several factors that affect the duration of visa processing. The first factor is the type of visa. Let’s consider the types of visa and expected time frames of the processing for each category. The average duration is calculated by the data of Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

  • Canadian visitors visa or a Temporary Residence

This is the kind of visa for tourists or those who visit family. The average processing time is about one or two months.

  1. The work permit visa processing can take three months
  2. Students visa: one can wait for four months for a permission
  3. Super visa can take around 108 days to wait.
  • Economic class visa

For all the type of economic class of visas, the processing duration is about six months

  1. Self-employed persons visa can be in procession even for 35 months
  2. Skilled workers can wait for visa for 14 months

There are also other factors that can affect the time of waiting for the visa:

  • The processing time of visa is calculated from the moment when the Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) receives the application from the VAC.
  • Be careful to fill all the information during the application as correctly a possible. Any mistakes can prolong the period of processing.
  • It is better to make a Proof of Medical Examination upfront because it can be required at the visa center.
  • The duration of processing depends on the number of applications.
  • The availability of all needed resources at the visa center.
How long does it take to get a Canadian visa in Nigeria?
  • Efficiency and speed of mail service operations
  • An important factor is your own speed of response to probable requests for any additional information or documents. Note that if you don’t respond to the requests in a short time, your visa application can be deleted.
  • Visa offices may have particular challenges that affect the processing period of Canadian visa in Nigeria.

Unfortunately, it is impossible to define exact time of visa processing, more likely that it can take more time then you think.

READ ALSO: How much is Canada visa fee in Nigeria 2018?

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

