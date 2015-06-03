President Buhari expected back in Abuja after meeting with Trump

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected back in Abuja, Nigeria any moments from now after a successful bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

President Buhari arrived in Washington on Sunday, April 29 and had a series of bilateral meetings with Trump, including a working launch and a joint press briefing.

According to Bashir Ahmad, a personal assistant to President Buhari on New Media, said the president has departed the US for Nigeria.

His tweet: "President @MBuhari has departed Joint Base Andrews Airport for Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja after a Working Visit to Washington DC where he had bilateral talks with US President @realDonaldTrump, and met with a group of business executives. #PMBinDC"

NAIJ.com previously reported that the media aide to President Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie, said that Nigeria cannot have a president who would not visit America.

Shortly after the president arrived Washington DC on a working visit to the country, Onochie took to Facebook to say there are more Nigerians in the United States of America than any other country and many cities in Nigeria.

She said Nigerians in the US need a president who they can always meet at least whenever he visits.

She wrote: "President Barack Obama, an African American was pained as the President of America. He could not embrace the rotten, morbidly corrupt government in place in Nigeria at the time. He was excited when Nigerians kicked out Fortunato Looter King.

"President Obama publicly announced President Buhari as doing a great job in Nigeria. Now, President Buhari is in America on a state visit to discuss issues of mutual benefits with America's President Donald Trump.”

Source: Naija.ng