BBNaija ex-housemate Cee-C visits FIRS in Abuja, urges Nigerians to always pay their tax

Big Brother ex-housemate Cee-C is being the good citizen and as well encouraging other fellow citizens to all join her in the mission.

Cee-C who visited the Federal Inland Revenue Service in Abuja, has taken to her Instagram to preach on the importance of tax.

Cee-C in attendance with her father, met with Babatunde Fowler, the Chairman of the scheme as he lectured them on the objectives of the institution.

She wrote: "All in due time!

Federal Inland Revenue Service, founded in 1943, with a mission

To operate a transparent and efficient tax system that optimises tax revenue collection and voluntary compliance.

Thanks so much for having small me! The love and reception was out of this world! I am humbled again ��

Thanks to Mr Babatunde Fowler, God bless you for your kindnessss! Thanks to my dad (he appreciates your love too). Don't Forget to pay your TAX!"

Recall NAIJ.com reported that Ifu Ennada, BBNaija ex-housemate celebrated Cee-C on her Instagram, saying she is the true definition of a strong mighty woman.

She hailed her on how she left behind everything that happened in the house and has embraced the future.

