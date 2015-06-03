Manchester United legend Ferdinand makes important decision about his boxing career

Latest News

Pour Water On Birthday Celebrant, Be Charged To Court- Ajayi Crowther University

03/05/2018 06:47:00
Porsche Kill You There – Flavor Replies A Troll On His Post

03/05/2018 06:59:00
Gunmen Shoot Newly Wedded Wife Travelling To Go See Her In-Laws (See Photos)

03/05/2018 07:08:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

0out of 5

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

0out of 5

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

0out of 5

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

0out of 5

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

0out of 5

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Manchester United legend Ferdinand makes important decision about his boxing career

by 03/05/2018 07:59:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Rio Ferdinand has announced his retirement from boxing even without getting any professional fight

- The 39-year-old's application for boxing license was not approved by the body overseeing the sport in England

- And he has taken to his social media handle to express his disappointment at the BBBC's decision

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has reportedly announced his retirement from boxing on his Instagram handle.

The 39-year-old England legend never fought any professional bout after the British Boxing Board of Control failed to grant him a licence.

Two years after hanging his boots at the club level, the former West Ham United defender shocked the entire footballing world with the news of his new found hobby – boxing.

His plan was to be a certified professional boxer with a sponsor already waiting to throw their weight behind him when he sets his career on motion.

READ ALSO: David Beckham's son Brooklyn gave his dad surprise birthday gift

However, his dreams of winning a boxing belt has been dashed after the BBBC denied him the chance to own a licence.

While reacting to their decision not to grant him the license for fight, he wrote: "Having been training 4-5 times a week since announcing the aim of achieving a professional boxing licence and stepping into the ring, it is with a heavy heart that I am hanging up my gloves on @betfair #DefendertoContender challenge.

"Despite having never felt better physically or mentally, after notifying the British Boxing Board of Control of my intention to apply for a licence, I have received confirmation that they would not be reviewing my application at this point in time.

"To say I'm disappointed by this decision is an understatement.

"To not be given the chance to demonstrate my ability to the BBBC through the standard assessment afforded to others is hard to take, not only for me, but also to @richie_woodhall, @meldeane12 and the countless others who have dedicated their time to my boxing development over the past five months.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

"Boxing is a physically tough, demanding and dangerous sport. I always gave it my utmost respect and never underestimated how difficult it would be.

"I wanted to show people that it's OK to have a goal and strive to reach it.

"It's important to approach everything with success in mind, and to give it your all, but sometimes things work against you.

"The sport has given me a new focus and drive and is something I will continue to do as part of my fitness regime.

"I'd like to say thank you to Betfair, Richie Woodhall, Duke McKenzie, my team at @neweraglobalsports, the guys at @teamgb boxing and everyone who has supported me so far. It's been a great journey."

Ferdinand kicked off his career as a youth player at West Ham United in 1992, and after three seasons, he was promoted to the senior team.

Having spent five years with the Hammers, the central defender joined Leeds United in 2000 and in 2002; he was signed by Manchester United – where he spent 12 years and scored seven goals from 312 appearances.

He won one Champions League title, six Premier Leagues and a number of other domestic league titles during his reign at Old Trafford.

Who is the better coach, Mourinho or Conte? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

