Pour Water On Birthday Celebrant, Be Charged To Court- Ajayi Crowther University

03/05/2018 06:47:00
Porsche Kill You There – Flavor Replies A Troll On His Post

03/05/2018 06:59:00
Gunmen Shoot Newly Wedded Wife Travelling To Go See Her In-Laws (See Photos)

03/05/2018 07:08:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

Cyril Ramaphosa

Jim Ovia

Paul Harris

Mohammed Indimi

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Mensah Otabil

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

University of Ibadan admission: direct entry courses

by 03/05/2018 07:58:00

This time we are going to talk about University of Ibadan direct entry requirements. The most prestigious institution in Nigeria has published some new information about admission to courses of 2018 academic session. Want to know the details?

Studying at University of Ibadan

The oldest and the most famous university in Nigeria, it has 11 faculties and a college of medicine. The university was founded in 1932. The institution is known as the most prestigious center of education in sub-Saharan Africa. The educational infrastructure made the university a standard for all other Nigerian institutions. The University of Ibadan is ready to accept 3,783 candidates in 2018.

University of Ibadan admission to direct entry courses

In this article, we are going to tell you about University of Ibadan direct entry requirements and all the needed procedures. We also will tell you about courses of direct entry session.

READ ALSO: Top 5 best state universities in Nigeria

University of Ibadan admission requirements for direct entry course: The applicant should meet O level Requirements, he or she should be either:

  1. The holder of A/level passes
  2. HND holder with Upper Credit
  3. OND holder with Upper Credit
  4. NCE holder with 2 Credit Pass
  5. Degree holder

The applicant should register at Admissions Portal with the help of Jamb Registration Number (the cut-off mark of Jamb is 200). The fee of admission processing is N2,000. It is required to print payment receipt. Be careful not to make mistakes while filling your personal information on the website. The applicant should also upload the photography and signature.

Remember that all you need for direct entry is to register and submit all the needed documents, there are no special exams for direct entry.

If you have any additional questions visit the support page.

Direct entry courses:

  • Social science faculty courses: Psychology
  • Science faculty courses: computer science, geography, food technology.

Direct entry is a good chance of admission, so don’t lose this opportunity.

READ ALSO: Best university to study economics in Nigeria

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

