JAMB releases 2018 UTME; directs candidates on how to check results

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has begun to release the results of the ongoing 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Premium Times reports that the spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin, confirmed the development.

Benjamin said the board has scrutinized the centres which led to the release of the results, urging the candidates to visit the board’s website and check their results.

According to him, ''The results will be released in batches, candidates are free to check.''

Also, a candidate Segun Abidoye, who wrote the examination on Saturday, March 10 in Ilorin Kwara state, confirmed the development.

Abidoye said: ''The result was released in the midnight and I have obtained my scores.''

The board stating the results would not be released immediately, in order for it to review the activities of the candidates and to minimise the number of cancellations.

The board had said: ''We want to monitor everything that happens through our CCT cameras.

''Last year, we proved a point that there is nothing extraordinary in the immediate release of results but we had to cancel some results when we found out what happened in some centres.

''So, if we have to take two or three days to look at the conduct of the candidates before releasing the result so as to minimise cancellation, then we will do so.''

How to check 2018 UTME results

a. Your JAMB registration number

b. Your phone number

c. Your email address.

However, before taking the steps below, it is important that you already have a profile registered on JAMB’s website.

1. You need a computer (or a tablet device, smartphone) with an active Internet connection. You should go to the official site, which is jamb.org.ng.

2. All new users should register an account (you’ll have to enter a working email, your real name, phone number, and other information along with a passcode), and all existing users have to log in to their personal account on this website. JAMB website supports only 1 profile per person, so candidates who already have an account (registered in the past) are advised to recover their password via the option ‘Forgot your password?’ in case it is forgotten, because you cannot register a second profile per your name.

3. The main page of your profile shows various details. You can click on each service and get important information right on your screen.

4. Since you need to check JAMB result, choose the option called ‘Check Results’ that can be found in your profile (you can also see it on the main page once the examination achievements are available).

5. You can finally get your exam results. To do this, you need to enter your JAMB registration number (if you forgot it, don’t worry, just enter your phone number or email). This is exactly what you need, so enter this number and you will know how you did this year.

6. When you have the results, you can easily print your slip (but this service is not free, you’ll have to pay in order to print the original ‘clearance’ document) and have your JAMB score right at your hands.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that JAMB advised candidates for the 2018 UTME yet to receive their examinations details to visit its website for such information.

The board’s head of media, Fabian Benjamin, gave the advice in an interview with on Friday, March 9, in Abuja, following complaints by candidates.

The examination commenced on Friday in JAMB approved computer based test centres with some 1.6 million candidates registered for test holding from March 9 to March 17.

