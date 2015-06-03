I’m chilling with my boo - Yvonne Nelson says as she shares video with her African boyfriend on Instagram

-Actress Yvonne Nelson has been spotted with a man she claimed to be her boo

-The actress who was in the company of two other ladies, was seen beaming with smiles as they recorded the video

On-screen Ghanaian actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson, has caused a stir on social media after she was spotted in a new video riding in a car with a man and two other ladies. She claimed the man was her boo.

The actress was also seen in the company of Lharley and songstress Efya.

The ‘Heels and Sneakers’ actress who was beaming with smiles and looking ravishing as usual said: “Hey guys, I’m chilling with my boo.”

Her comments caused Efya and Lharley to burst out into rapturous laughter as the man in the video tried to hide his face from the camera.

Yvonne Nelson and her daughter, Ryn Roberts, took the internet by storm with their creative beach photo shoot which got many people talking and praising mother and daughter for ‘killing’ the picture with their cuteness.

Yvonne Nelson shocked the world when she revealed that she was pregnant and was due to deliver. The shock of the news was chiefly because no news was released concerning the actress’ change in state.

