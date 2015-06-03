Boko Haram kills 2,295 teachers in northeast – Minister of education

- Minister of education, Adamu Adamu, has disclosed that 2,295 teachers were killed in attacks by insurgents in the northeast

- Adamu expressed concern over the systematic destruction targeted at education

- He said that 19,000 others displaced in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states in the last nine years

2,295 teachers were allegedly killed in attacks by insurgents in the northeast, says Nigeria’s minister of education, Adamu Adamu.

He disclosed this during a workshop organised for the Review of Legal Framework on the Safe School Declaration in Abuja on Wednesday, May 2.

Adamu expressed concern over the systematic destruction targeted at education, saying that 19,000 others displaced in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states in the last nine years, Premium Times reports.

The Borno government also claimed that the Boko Haram insurgency has caused about 100,000 deaths since 2009.

Mr Adamu said an estimated 1,500 schools have been destroyed since 2014, with over 1,280 casualties “among teachers and students”.

“Our development partners have also chosen to mitigate the negative consequences when such attacks occur,” he said

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) issued a red-alert on Thursday, March 15, as it warned residents of Borno state against an impending attack by the Boko Haram terrorist group using vehicles loaded with explosives.

According to the police, the planned attack may result in heavy casualty if it succeeds since the insurgents are suspected to be targeting strategic locations of the city that are densely populated.

“The Borno state police command in collaboration with ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ high command wishes to draw the attention of the general public that information at the disposal of the theatre command reveals that dislodged and rampaging Boko Haram terrorists have concluded arrangements to attack parts of Maiduguri metropolis notably, populated/crowed areas to maximize casualty through the use of vehicles fully primed with IEDs."

