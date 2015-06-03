Buhari impeachment motion: Senator Urhoghide alleges Gov. Obaseki watched as thugs attacked him

- Senator Matthew Urhoghide disclosed how Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki watched as thugs allegedly attacked him

- Urhoghide said one of the hoodlums removed his cap in the presence governor Obaseki

- The senator said he was subjected to molestation and assault by hoodlums that were recruited in his state to waylay him and perpetrate this evil act

Matthew Urhoghide (Edo-PDP), the senator who was attacked for calling for impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari, has reported his ordeal in the hands of hoodlums in his state to his colleagues.

Premium Times reports that Uroghide told his colleagues he had never experienced such humiliation in his life.

According to him, “president, for the very first time in my life, I have not been so embarrassed. Particularly, when this is stemming from the fact that my own traditional role as an elected senator in this Senate, I was subjected to molestation and assault by hoodlums that were recruited in my state to waylay me and perpetrate this evil act.”

READ ALSO: Dino Melaye arrives Kogi in ambulance, to be arraigned in court

The lawmaker recalled how one of the hoodlums removed his cap in the presence of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Obaseki is a member of the All Progressives Congress, the party ruling at the federal level.

He noted that he is protected by the Legislative Practice Act for any comment he makes on the floor of the Senate. He questioned if Buhari would not do same if he was in his shoes.

“I was molested, in fact a thug removed my cap. You could have seen it on YouTube. And threw it away in front of my governor in whose company I have walked up to that point and the state commissioner of police.

“When this happened to me, I decided to go to the point of law because it happened in (the presence of) my state governor and state commissioner of police. Mr President, I want to say that anything said on this floor is a matter of privilege and I have immunity. I’m even protected by the legislative Practice Act.

“I’m bringing it to the floor because if nothing is done about it, this issue is going to go unchecked. I’m aware some of our colleagues have said certain things in this regard. Whatever contribution I’ve made here is not based on the fact that I’m a PDP senator. I was discharging my duty as a senator and chairman Committee on Public Accounts. There is nothing partisan about my contributions.

“If president himself was senator Muhammadu Buhari and chairman Senate Committee on Public Accounts, what I did, would he have done it differently?”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Even based on this, the state House of Assembly that has no power to legislate for this chamber went ahead to say that what I did, asking for the impeachment of president, I should go and apologise. That is very baseless.

“That within 72 hours if I don’t apologise, they are going to issue a recall. The assembly has acted on ignorance. The state assembly cannot legislate for the Senate. The National Assembly can legislate for the states.”

The Senate granted his two prayers of fishing out and punishing the perpetrators and the need for the Senate to condemn the act.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, May 2, condemned the attack on Senator Matthew Urhoghide.

The Senate president, Bukola Saraki, said: "There is no colleague of yours that will not agree with you.

" The legislative powers and privileges act says that we have immunity on our views here. We condemn the act of legislators being attacked for expressing their views."

Street gist: Should the Nigerian senate be scrapped? - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng