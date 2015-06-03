Buhari impeachment motion: Senator Urhoghide alleges Gov. Obaseki watched as thugs attacked him

Latest News

Latest News

Lady Killed By Ogun Cherubim & Seraphim Prophet, Buried Amid Tears

03/05/2018 08:07:00
Latest News

Champions League! Man United Fans Beg Ronaldo Not To Allow Liverpool Defeat Madrid In Final

03/05/2018 03:02:00
Latest News

3 Cult Persons Arrested By Police Raid In Bayelsa

03/05/2018 03:05:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

0out of 5

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

0out of 5

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

0out of 5

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

0out of 5

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
News

Buhari impeachment motion: Senator Urhoghide alleges Gov. Obaseki watched as thugs attacked him

by 03/05/2018 07:50:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Senator Matthew Urhoghide disclosed how Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki watched as thugs allegedly attacked him

- Urhoghide said one of the hoodlums removed his cap in the presence governor Obaseki

- The senator said he was subjected to molestation and assault by hoodlums that were recruited in his state to waylay him and perpetrate this evil act

Matthew Urhoghide (Edo-PDP), the senator who was attacked for calling for impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari, has reported his ordeal in the hands of hoodlums in his state to his colleagues.

Premium Times reports that Uroghide told his colleagues he had never experienced such humiliation in his life.

According to him, “president, for the very first time in my life, I have not been so embarrassed. Particularly, when this is stemming from the fact that my own traditional role as an elected senator in this Senate, I was subjected to molestation and assault by hoodlums that were recruited in my state to waylay me and perpetrate this evil act.”

READ ALSO: Dino Melaye arrives Kogi in ambulance, to be arraigned in court

The lawmaker recalled how one of the hoodlums removed his cap in the presence of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Obaseki is a member of the All Progressives Congress, the party ruling at the federal level.

He noted that he is protected by the Legislative Practice Act for any comment he makes on the floor of the Senate. He questioned if Buhari would not do same if he was in his shoes.

“I was molested, in fact a thug removed my cap. You could have seen it on YouTube. And threw it away in front of my governor in whose company I have walked up to that point and the state commissioner of police.

“When this happened to me, I decided to go to the point of law because it happened in (the presence of) my state governor and state commissioner of police. Mr President, I want to say that anything said on this floor is a matter of privilege and I have immunity. I’m even protected by the legislative Practice Act.

“I’m bringing it to the floor because if nothing is done about it, this issue is going to go unchecked. I’m aware some of our colleagues have said certain things in this regard. Whatever contribution I’ve made here is not based on the fact that I’m a PDP senator. I was discharging my duty as a senator and chairman Committee on Public Accounts. There is nothing partisan about my contributions.

“If president himself was senator Muhammadu Buhari and chairman Senate Committee on Public Accounts, what I did, would he have done it differently?”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Even based on this, the state House of Assembly that has no power to legislate for this chamber went ahead to say that what I did, asking for the impeachment of president, I should go and apologise. That is very baseless.

“That within 72 hours if I don’t apologise, they are going to issue a recall. The assembly has acted on ignorance. The state assembly cannot legislate for the Senate. The National Assembly can legislate for the states.”

The Senate granted his two prayers of fishing out and punishing the perpetrators and the need for the Senate to condemn the act.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, May 2, condemned the attack on Senator Matthew Urhoghide.

The Senate president, Bukola Saraki, said: "There is no colleague of yours that will not agree with you.

" The legislative powers and privileges act says that we have immunity on our views here. We condemn the act of legislators being attacked for expressing their views."

Street gist: Should the Nigerian senate be scrapped? - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More