Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly angry about Salah joining Real Madrid for this very surprising reason

Liverpool star forward, Mohamed Salah, could likely join Real Madrid this summer if reports originating from Spain are to be taken serious, but he may have to lower his wage demands to appease Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool forward Salah is wanted by Real Madrid as they plot a mammoth overhaul to strengthen their ranks.

Both Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema could both be shown the door, with Neymar and Eden Hazard heavily linked to join Spanish outfit.

Liverpool have always insisted Salah will not be allowed to leave, with Jurgen Klopp confident he will not try and force a move away.

Yet Spanish media, Diario Gol, report that has not stopped Ronaldo from fuming at the thought of a potential deal.

It is said that the Egyptian star would relish the chance to play alongside Ronaldo at the Bernabeu

However, the Salah would also demand a salary close to the £350,000 a week that Ronaldo currently pockets as a result, Diario Gol say Ronaldo is furious.

He reportedly believes that he, and he alone, should be the club’s highest-paid star given all he has achieved as well as Real’s undisputed leader and nothing should jeopardise that.

NAIJ.com previously reported that former Egypt striker Mido tipped Salah to be a huge Real hit should he move to Spain.

"Real Madrid want him, and we have all seen the poor performances of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema with the 4-4-2," he said, via KingFut.

"I was afraid that Salah might fail at Liverpool, but I think he is ready to jump to the next level.

"Real Madrid would be able to use his strengths."

