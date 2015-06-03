BREAKING: Court denies Melaye bail, remands him in police custody

The embattled lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district in the upper chamber, Senator Dino Melaye, has been denied bail and remanded in police custody by a senior magistrate's court in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

The lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district in the Senate, Dino Melaye, has been denied bail in the case of an alleged conspiracy and aiding of jailbreak, Channels TV reports.

NAIJ.com notes that the court remanded Senator Melaye in police custody till Monday, June 11, 2018.

Recall that Melaye who arrived Lokoja, Kogi state, was conveyed in an ambulance by the police authorities to appear before a magistrate's court 2 on Thursday, May 3.

The senator was brought in a Toyota Hiace police ambulance bus with registration number NPF2214D.

It was learnt that some journalists who had laid siege to the courtroom were asked to step out for security screening.

NAIJ.com previously reported that the senator representing the Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray-Bruce, confirmed that the lawmaker representing Kogi West in the Senate, Dino Melaye, actually jumped from a police vehicle.

Murray-Bruce alleged that Melaye jumped from the vehicle because he was repeatedly tear-gassed by police officers.

He explained that he visited Melaye at the hospital on Monday, April 30, and was not happy with the condition he met him.

Meanwhile, Senator Melaye was re-arrested after being granted N90 million bail by a Wuse Zone 2 chief magistrate’s court in Abuja on Wednesday, May 2.

Source: Naija.ng