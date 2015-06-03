Latest News

Champions League! Man United Fans Beg Ronaldo Not To Allow Liverpool Defeat Madrid In Final

03/05/2018
3 Cult Persons Arrested By Police Raid In Bayelsa

03/05/2018
OMG! A One-Day Old Baby Found Dead In Anambra Water Channel

03/05/2018

News

Fayose is frustrated and jittery about an impending loss - APC

03/05/2018

- APC accuses Fayose of raising false alarm over Ekiti July gubernatorial election

- The party says no amount of blackmail will derail it from producing a candidate that is acceptable to the people

- Opeyemi Bamidele and Kayode Ojo say they never stepped down for Fayemi

The Ekiti state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) on Wednesday night, May 2, reacted to claims by Governor Ayo Fayose that some of its aspirants planned to monetise the party's governorship primary, describing it as figment of his imagination.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the party, through its state publicity secretary, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun said what the governor had just displayed by raising false alarm was a sign that he was afraid of an impending loss by his party of the July gubernatorial election.

”Fayose is frustrated and jittery, let him mind his business. He is not a member of our party so I don’t know where he is picking his information from.

”APC is not like his own party, the Peoples Democratic Party that has stolen our commonwealth and plunged the nation into a state of coma.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Dino Melaye arrives Kogi in ambulance, to be arraigned in court

“Yes, we will mobilise our members for the primary but the allegation that we are sharing that kind of money by the governor is laughable

” We will do everything that is right and within the constitution to send him out of the Government House, so let him start packing.

No amount of blackmail will stop or derail us. The Ekiti people are set for the APC and we will make sure we produce a candidate that is acceptable to the people.”he said.

At a press conference earlier on Wednesday, May 2, Fayose raised the alarm over alleged movement of heavy cash into the state by some unidentified aspirants of the APC.

He said such monies were meant to compromise the delegates.

He claimed that the governorship election slated for July 14 in the state might also be compromised by the use of cash, going by the alleged desperation of the aspirants who are jostling for the ticket of the APC.

According to him, the way the exercise was being compromised in the build up to ordinary primary, showed that the APC was merely paying lip service to the war against corruption.

The governor wondered where the money being spent by the alleged and unidentified aspirants was coming from.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Fayose claimed that one particular aspirant gave each delegate N250,000, and another gave N500,000, with a promise to offer them N1million each on Saturday, May 5, the day of the party primary.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant agencies to beam their searchlight into the alleged monetisation of the electoral processes in the state and avoid a repeat of same scenario when it comes to the gubernatorial election proper.

Meanwhile, two aspirants for the governorship seat of Ekiti state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Ojo and Opeyemi Bamidele, have said they are still in the race against claims that they have stepped down for Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi, a former governor and current solid minerals minister, is also in the race with other aspirants on the party platform.

On his part, Bamidele also denied stepping down ahead of the primary election of the APC.

He described the rumour as laughable as, according to him, there is no reason to quit when he is convinced that he has a good chance of clinching the party’s ticket.

APC official tells why his party could be voted out in 2019 on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
