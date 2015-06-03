Good news as FG approves N142.5b road construction projects across Nigeria

- A four-member committee has been set up by the FEC to oversee the construction of east-west road in the Niger Delta

- The committee has also been charged with the responsibility of supervising road construction projects across Nigeria worth N142.5 billion

- The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi revealed that the committee consist of ministers of information and culture, Lai Mohammed; Niger Delta, Usani Usani; and that of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, May 2, approved a four-member ministerial committee saddled with the responsibility of ensuring speedy completion of the east-west road in the Niger Delta and N142.5 billion for construction of roads across the country.

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and that of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, made the disclosure when they briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the council’s meeting which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

READ ALSO: Fela Durotoye asks women to deny husbands without PVC intimacy

Amaechi, who spoke on the appointment of the four-member, ministerial committee to be chaired by him, said members of the committee would undertake an inspection tour of the East-West road with a view to ensuring its completion.

He said members of the committee included ministers of information and culture, Lai Mohammed; Niger Delta, Usani Usani; and that of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola.

The minister disclosed that the council also approved N1.67 billion for the procurement of equipment for the Lagos-Kano narrow gauge in line with an initial interim agreement signed between the federal government and the GE (General Electrical).

The council also approved N1.2 billion for the purchase of 18 flat-bed wagons to be operated on the narrow gauge rail line by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the council approved a total of N99.01 billion for the repair and maintenance works on the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos and construction of various roads across the country.

He said N18.874 billion of the amount would be expended on the maintenance of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos as part of the federal government’s National Bridge Maintenance Strategy.

Fashola said the third mainland bridge contract was awarded to one of the original contractors for the project, Borini Prono of Italy.

He said the construction company was expected to carry out maintenance works on 33 out of the 177 piles of the bridge which were in critical condition.

According to him, part of the repair works on the bridge will also involve the maintenance of general expansion joint replacement and will be completed within 27 months. The minister said the budget for the repair on the bridge was captured in the 2017 appropriation law.

He said council also approved N80.19 billion as revised amount for the second section of the 84 kilometres Lagos-Ibadan expressway project.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Fashiola said: "The federal government has initially approved N96.304 billion for the Lagos-Ibadan road project. With yesterday’s approval by FEC, the project has been revised to N176.50 billion.

”FEC also approved the N38.034 billion for the construction of the 9th mile-Orikam road in Enugu state which is 72 kilometers."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that the sum of 47 billion naira had been approved for three road projects by the federal government. The development was disclosed at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, April 11, by Fashola.

NAIJ.com gathers that Fasola gave the breakdown of the projects to include Baban Lamba-Sharam Road in Plateau state at the cost of 19.2bn, Lagos- Otta- Abeokuta Road for 22 billion and the Enugu–Port Harcourt Road for 6.309 billion.

Rotimi Amaechi says he is busy on the streets - On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng