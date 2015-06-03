Senator alleges Melaye forced his way out of moving vehicle because he was being tear-gassed by police

- Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has alleged that the embattled Dino Melaye jumped out of a moving vehicle because he was repeatedly tear-gassed by the police

- According to him, the senator had to force his way out of the vehicle the second time he was tear-gassed

- He said he visited Melaye and wasn't happy with the condition he met him

The senator representing the Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray-Bruce, has confirmed that the lawmaker representing Kogi West in the Senate, Dino Melaye, actually jumped from a police vehicle.

Murray-Bruce alleged that Melaye jumped from the vehicle because he was repeatedly tear-gassed by police officers, Premium Times reports.

NAIJ.com notes that Murray-Bruce explained that he visited Melaye at the hospital on Monday, April 30, and was not happy with the condition he met him.

READ ALSO: We will address waste challenges before rainy season - Lagos state government

He tweeted: “Just met with @dino_melaye. Very sad to hear what transpired. Dino is asthmatic, yet while in transit, the police gassed him & he could barely breathe.

“Second time they gassed him, he had to force his way out of the vehicle. Dino literally escaped death. SAD!”

The police later took Senator Melaye to the National Hospital and monitored him on his sickbed. He was arraigned on Wednesday, May 2, for attempted suicide and destruction of property, amongst other allegations.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Senator Dino Melaye was re-arrested after being granted N90 million bail by a Wuse Zone 2 chief magistrate’s court in Abuja on Wednesday, May 2.

Melaye was accused by the police of escaping lawful detention and was granted bail. He was picked up immediately by the police again who took him away in an ambulance.

An FCT high court in Apo, presided over by Honourable Justice Adeniyi, ordered that Senator Dino Melaye should be released by the police.

Dino Melaye and 2019 Criminal Conspiracy | on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng