Champions League! Man United Fans Beg Ronaldo Not To Allow Liverpool Defeat Madrid In Final

03/05/2018 03:02:00
3 Cult Persons Arrested By Police Raid In Bayelsa

03/05/2018 03:05:00
OMG! A One-Day Old Baby Found Dead In Anambra Water Channel

03/05/2018 03:08:00

News

UNILAG TV station to begin operation as FG grants licence

by 03/05/2018 07:21:00

- The Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation has granted the University of Lagos licence to operate a campus TV station

- This made the institution the first university in Nigeria to have a licensed campus TV station

- The institution expressed its gratitude to the presidency for approving the issuance of licence to the university

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been granted an operating licence by the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) to operate a television station on campus.

This was disclosed on Wednesday, May 2, by the vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, during the pre-convocation press conference held at its Senate chambers, Vanguard reports.

NAIJ.com notes that Ogundipe also said that 245 students would graduate with First Class honours during the 29th convocation slated for May 8 to 11.

READ ALSO: Melaye jumped from vehicle because he was being tear-gassed by police - Senator

He said: “We are keen to redefine campus-based broadcasting with this initiative while giving our students a rewarding experience and grooming an exemplary crop of Mass Communication students.

“Our profound gratitude goes to the Presidency for approving the issuance of a television license to the university, making us the first university in Nigeria to have a licensed campus television station.

“We thank the presidential media team as well as the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, for their efforts in making this a reality.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the vice chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Mohammad Yahuza Bello, said that the institution was working towards the establishment of a community radio and television stations.

Professor Bello made the disclosure at the 34th convocation of the university.

Bello said the installation of the digital equipment had reached an advanced stage, adding that the university had secured the operational licence for its radio broadcast.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

