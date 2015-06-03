Just in: 13 killed, several injured as cattle rustlers attack village in Zamfara

- Cattle rustlers allegedly attacked Fankashi in the Maru district of Zamfara state

- 13 villagers were reportedly killed as militia fought the cattle thieves

Thirteen people have been reportedly killed as militia and cattle thieves fought a gun battle on Wednesday, May 2, in the remote village of Fankashi in the Maru district of Zamfara state, according to police spokesman Mohammed Shehu.

The police spokesperson who spoke to Vanguard said the casualties are from both the village vigilantes and the cattle thieves.

He said: “Our men recovered 13 dead bodies from the criminal gang and the vigilantes from the village after the fight.”

The village was attacked by the bandits, resulting in the fight with the militia, who were armed with locally made, single-shot muskets.

Shehu said police reinforcements were later sent to the area.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that an alleged attack by suspected herdsmen on four villages in Adamawa state reportedly left over 15 people dead. The villages attacked by the suspected herders included Bolki, Bang, Zumoso and Gon in Numan and Lamurde local government areas of the state.

The herdsmen militia allegedly arrived the communities, on Wednesday night, May 2, on motocycles and hilux trucks, killing and burning down villages.

A source said the two hilux trucks of military personnel retreated on sighting the suspected herdsmen, while two Air Force fighter jets flew over the town before the attack but refused to engage the attackers.

