Jose Mourinho names Juventus star who is also wanted by Chelsea as his main summer target

- Juventus defender Alex Sandro has emerged as a summer transfer target for Manchester United

- United boss wants the Brazil international to replace Luke Shaw at Old Trafford this summer

- The 27-year-old left-back player is also wanted by Chelsea

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified Juventus defender Alex Sandro as his number 1 target at the end of the ongoing Premier League season.

According to the report by UK Sun, the former Chelsea star wants the Brazil international to replace Luke Shaw who is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Shaw, who is out of contract at the end of next season has repeatedly been dug out by his boss and looks set to be sold.

This season, Jose Mourinho has been using converted winger Ashley Young at left-back, and wants Sandro in his squad next term.

The report also stated that Alex Sandro will cost Manchester United massive sum of £70 million this summer, and it is not yet clear if the Red Devils will want to pay such for a defender.

But they are currently in the final of the 2017/18 FA Cup where they will face Chelsea, and winning the title could United to spend big this summer.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Alex Sandro began his career at Atletico Paranaense and joined Porto in 2011 before signing for Juventus in 2015.

He has established himself as one of the most highly rated left-backs in the world and has also been linked with a move to Chelsea.

At international level, Alex Sandro also plays for the Brazil national football team for which he has gained 10 caps so far.

Arsene Wenger Leaving Arsenal: Who Will Take Over Wenger? On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng