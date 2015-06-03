Photo of Kenya's oldest woman at 138 years warms Nigerians' hearts

- Sarah Chepkirui from Kericho County claims she was born in 1880

- Her family claimed she is the oldest person in the world

- She beat Jamaican granny Violet Brown who died in 2017 at 117 years old

At 138 years, Sarah Chepkirui is undoubtedly the oldest woman in Kenya.

Chepkirui who hails from Kipchimchim Ward, Kericho county, claims she was born in 1880.

A photo of the granny posted on Facebook by John Biwott and seen by NAIJ.com on Wednesday, May 2, warmed Nigerians with many sending her their best wishes.

Sarah Chepkirui from Kericho county is 138 years old. Photo: Johnson Biwott/ Facebook

Chepkirui at her current age beat the World Guinness Book of records holder Violet Brown from Jamaica who died in 2017 aged 117 year.

According to Chepkirui's family, she is the oldest person in the world.

Her photo melted the hearts of netizens who were awed by her long life and who went ahead to send her love.

Some people called on the governmnet to recognise, take care and even award her with a State honour.

"She should be recognized and taken care of by the government because she indeed is a great blessing and national treasure who can put Kenya on the global map. She should also receive presidential commendation," said Charagu Muiruri on Facebook.

Long live gogo!

