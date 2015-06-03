7 throwback photos of Genevieve Nnaji as she celebrates her 39th birthday

Popular Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji is a year older today. The actress turned 39 on Thursday, May 3.

If you were born in the 90s and you grew up watching movies like Blood Sisters, Dangerous Sister, Girls Cot, Most Wanted and so on, you know that Genevieve doesn't look like she has aged a day. The 39-year-old is the true definition of black don't crack.

Geneieve Nnaji was born on May 3, 1979, she began her career in the movie industry as a child star at age 8. She became popular in 1998 at age 19 when she starred in the movie Most Wanted, and ever since then she became known for her talent.

She was born in Mbaise, Imo state, but she grew up in Lagos state. Her father worked as an engineer, her mother was a teacher and she is the fourth of eight children.

The actress had attended Methodist Girls College in Yaba, she later furthered her studies at the University of Lagos where she graduated with a bachelors degree in creative arts.

Nnaji who has starred in over 80 movies was the first actress to win the best actress at the 2001 City Peoples Award. In 2003, she became the first actress to be awarded as best actress by the Censors Board of Nigeria. Oprah Winfrey referred to her as the Julia Roberts of Africa.

Throwback photos of Genevieve Nnaji as she grew into the great woman she is today below:

1) Baby Genny

2) Genevieve and friends

3) Genevieve and her father

4) Genevieve chilling

5) Old school Genevieve

Photo source: Instagram user Genevieve Nnaji

6) Genevieve and colleagues

Photo source: Instagram user Empress Njamah

7) Genevieve and colleagues

Photo source: Instagram user Uche Jumbo

Source: Naija.ng