The traditional healers helping fight HIV by Dondo Lukas 01/05/2018
South Africa has one of the largest HIV epidemics in the world. In some parts of KwaZulu-Natal, one in three adults are living with the virus.
Once condemned as witch-doctors, traditional healers are now joining forces with medics to help fight the disease.
For more from Baba Ximba and Dr Mosa Moshabela, listen to The Evidence: Traditional Healers and HIV from BBC World Service.
