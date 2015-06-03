Court denies appeal to block business rescuers from Gupta’s Oakbay office

A full bench of the Pretoria High Court heard arguments on the matter on April 23 and delivered judgement earlier on Thursday. Oakbay on Wednesday also filed a court bid to stop the BRP's from having a shareholders meeting next week‚ where the business rescue plans for the Gupta businesses could be adopted. The BRP's have until close of business tomorrow to file responding papers.

After two months of eight Gupta companies being under business rescue‚ Oakbay’s chief executive Ronica Ragavan and other senior managers barred the business rescue practitioners‚ Louis Klopper and Kurt Knoop‚ from being able to enter the premises.

This forced the BRP’s to bring an urgent application on April 10 as they required access to documents held at the Oakbay offices to continue running the eight companies – which includes Optimum and Koornfontein Coal Mines‚ that both supply Eskom with coal for two power stations.

The court agreed and ruled in favour of the BRP’s on April 13‚ but Ragavan and the other directors persisted. First they lodged an appeal‚ which was dismissed on 17 April. The court reinforced its previous order and interdicted Ragavan and the other directors from interfering or obstructing the BRP’s in any way.