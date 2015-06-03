Residents of Eldorado Park‚ Freedom Park and surrounding areas blocked roads with burning tyres and rubble on Wednesday in a protest against poor service delivery.

The protesters demanded housing‚ land‚ electricity and jobs‚ which they said government had promised them in 2017.

In 2017‚ then human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu‚ Mashatile and Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba held a meeting with representatives of the community following weeks of violent protests. A steering committee was set up to represent the communities that had brought complaints to government.

Some of the representatives who met with Moiloa at the Gauteng Gambling Board offices in Bramley are part of that committee. After their walkout on Thursday‚ they told journalists that they wanted the MEC to come and speak directly to the residents on May 12 at a gathering that would be held in the Eldorado Park Stadium.

Moiloa has agreed to attend this gathering and promised to bring Johannesburg MMC of housing Mzobanzi Ntuli and mayor Herman Mashaba with him.

He also committed himself to meet with residents of Lawley‚ Ennerdale and Finetown this weekend.