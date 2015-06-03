WATCH | Zolile Khumalo murder accused smiles, makes 'trigger signs' in court

Thabani Mzolo smiled and made 'trigger signs' when he appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday in connection with the brutal murder of Zolile Khumalo.

The 23-year-old is accused of shooting Khumalo‚ a student at the Mangosuthu University of Technology‚ inside her room late on Tuesday night. Mzolo allegedly signed in at a security post under a false name in order to gain entrance to the Lonsdale residence. Police confirmed that he was arrested at the scene‚ in possession of a pistol.

Mzolo grinned as he stepped into the dock waiting for the magistrate as a number of cameras zoomed onto him.