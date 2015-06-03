De Lille takes aim at DA as party fight hots up

Embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has aimed another punch at the DA.

In a statement on Thursday‚ De Lille asked: “What is the DA hiding?”

This was after a lawsuit she brought against the party was postponed.

The DA has accused De Lille of corruption and maladministration. She submitted reasons to the federal executive on Wednesday stating why she should not be axed after the DA caucus in the city voted in favour of her ousting.

De Lille took the party to the High Court in Cape Town to have a report by a committee chaired by DA parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen reviewed and set aside.

“I have challenged the findings of the Steenhuisen Report which found me guilty on untested allegations and smeared my name‚” said De Lille. “Again I have been informed by my legal team that the matter has been postponed due to the DA’s refusal to provide the documentary and other evidence which informed the Steenhuisen Report in which findings were made against me.”