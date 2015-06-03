Pitbulls put down after fatal mauling

Two pitbulls that mauled an elderly woman to death were euthanised just hours after the fatal attack on Wednesday.

Mary Green‚ 67‚ had been alone at the Greenwood Park home when the dogs both set upon her. She died in the driveway before neighbours and paramedics could get to her.

Tanya Fleischer of the Durban and Coast SPCA said that the animals involved in the incident were euthanised.

“We received a call to collect the pitbulls and have euthanised the dogs as per the owner’s request‚” she said.