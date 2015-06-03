Music producer Dj Khaled buys his son N12m golden Rolex watch

Asah Khaled, the famous son of music producer Dj Khaled, has joined the list of Rolex watch owners in the world.

Dj Khaled who never seize to spoil his one-year-old son bought him a Rolex wrist watch worth N12m.

Dj Khaled posted a video of him helping his son wear the Rolex wrist watch, as he said people had advised him against getting him the watch.

The musician who is having fun with his son and wife, got him the wrist watch at a Rolex shop in Bahamas.

READ ALSO: Cee-C visits FIRS office in Abuja, implores everyone to pay their taxes

He wrote: "They don’t want me to buy my son a ROLLEX so I bought the @asahdkhaled one at the Rolex Bahamas location

#FatherOfAsahd

#WeTheBest

I dreamed for days like this .. I LOVE YOU ASHAD MY SON"

PAY ATTENTION: Get best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Recall NAIJ.com reported that Dj Khaled threw a lavish party for his son Ashad to mark his one year birthday at IV nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami.

The party had in attendance top celebrities like Diddy, Sean Combs and Nicole Tuck who turned up for the event making it more colorful.

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment trailer. - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng