List of Manchester United signings in the 2018 transfer window

With the English Premier League season almost winding down to a close, positional finishes all nearly decided and post-season reactions very much likely to take center stage any moment from now, it is pertinent to do reconnaissance on what had transpired in the 2018 winter market, with 20-time EPL champions, Manchester United in focus.

The Red Devils have broken transfer records a number of times in the last three decades but January 2018 saw prominent as well as under-the-radar transfers brokered by the club's hierarchy and this piece would succinctly bring to readers these transfers, both incoming and exits that took place within the club this year.

The pick of the bunch would easily be the Alexis Sanchez/Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap deal that saw the Chilean trade Emirates stadium for Old Trafford while Mkhitaryan moved the opposite direction — with transfer amounts reportedly £35m and £44m paid on their steads respectively. Both took time to get going after their moves but have so far, churned out varying degrees of performances for their sides.

Precocious starlets in the Reserve ranks, on the list of the incoming band, Devonte Redmond and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson returned from their unsatisfactory loan adventures with Scunthorpe and Leeds United to team up again with the club's U23s. Midfielder, Matthew Willock was also called back from Utrecht before been sent off for another spell with St Johnstone in the Scottish league while highly-rated Czech Republic goalkeeper, Matej Kovar joined from Slovakian club, FC Slovacko.

It is hugely envisaged that either of these ones could yet become a star reckoning for the club in the coming years, it must be noted.

Then aside Mkhitaryan who jumped ship to Arsenal, a couple other ones equally made temporary forays in search of veritable game time — young English striker, James Wilson switched over to Championship side, Sheffield United and his compatriot, Demitri Mitchell headed north of the border to link up with Hearts. Jose Mourinho's favorite starlet, Axel Tuanzebe meanwhile joined another of his U23s teammate, Sam Johnstone at Aston Villa while Charlie Scott was sent to Hamilton to continue his fine development.

So, below is the full list of Manchester United's 2018 winter window business.

IN:

Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal (£35m)

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Leeds (Loan return)

Matej Kovar from FC Slovacko (undisclosed)

Devonte Redmond from Scunthorpe (Loan return)

OUT:

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal (£44m)

Demitri Mitchell to Hearts (On Loan)

Charlie Scott to Hamilton Academical (On Loan)

Axel Tuanzebe to Aston Villa (On Loan)

Matthew Willock to St Johnstone (On Loan)

James Wilson to Sheffield United (On Loan)

