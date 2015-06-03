Tiwa Savage's husband and son

This time we are going to talk about another hot topic. The question is who is the father of Tiwa Savage son? The media was full of rumors about this question. Fans are in doubts, but it looks like the answer has become known.

Some main facts about Tiwa Savage

The full name of the famous Nigerian singer, actress, songwriter, and performer is Tiwatope Savage-Balogun. Tiwa Savage writes songs for many world-wide-known stars, for example, her song "Collard Greens & Cornbread" is one of the main track of Grammy-nominated Fantasia Barrino’s album.

The first own album of Tiwa Savage was released in 2013. Among her awards are: MTV Africa Music Award, Channel O Music Video Award, two Headies Awards, two City People Entertainment Awards, etc.

But there is something much more precious in her life, and this is her little son. Read on to know details of Tiwa Savage’s personal life.

Tiwa Savage's husband

Tiwa is married to Tunji "Tee Billz" Balogun. They had a traditional wedding ceremony in Lekki on 23 November 2013. The white wedding was held in Dubai after one year. On 1 January 2015, the couple announced the birth of a son. On 22 July 2015 Tiwa Savage son Jamil Balogun was born.

After one year Tunji "Tee Billz" Balogun accused Tiwa of infidelity. But the singer debunked all the claims, even more, she accused him of drug addiction, abandonment and financial recklessness. She also said that their marriage was over.

Tiwa Savage and her son

The couple tried to hide their son from the public eye. There was even a case when a photographer was arrested because he snapped little Jamil in a photo. But after some months all the fans were happy to see a photo of Tiwa Savage son. Most people do not doubt that Teebillz is the father of the child.

Tiwa Savage and son look very happy at Jamil’s second birthday. Tiwa wrote under the photos"This time two years ago I experienced a miracle." As for the relationships with her husband, it looks like the level of negativity in their almost-broken marriage has reduced, so, there are less and less doubts among some fans and foes of the estranged couple that Teebillz is the father of the child.

Source: Naija.ng