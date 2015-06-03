Latest News

“How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends” – Kemi Olunloyo

03/05/2018 11:47:00
Dino Melaye’s Reaction When He Was Told He Is Going To Prison (Photos)

03/05/2018 11:49:00
“Buhari Represented Herdsmen At The White House” – Afenifere

03/05/2018 11:52:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Man, 62, sentenced to death for rape and murder of girl, eight

0out of 5

Gigi Hadid accused of using 'black face' on Vogue Italia cover

0out of 5

Screams of horror as cat plunges 50 feet from a tree

0out of 5

Mike Myers plays Trump doctor Harold Bornstein on Jimmy Kimmel Live

0out of 5

Mexican sports reporter hits man who gropes her live on air

0out of 5

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
News

Jidenna family and background

by 03/05/2018 11:50:00 0 comments 1 Views

Many Nigerians are impressed by the multiple talents of the famous singer, songwriter and rapper Jidenna. He keeps releasing amazing singles and making his fans happy. Lots of Jidenna’s admirers are wondering about his family. Where is he from and who are his parents? Learn about Jidenna parents and background.

Jidenna

Jidenna, photo from thereal.com

Who is Jidenna?

The full name of the singer is Jidenna Theodore Mobisson. He was born on May 4th, 1985. He started making music in high school, when he became a part of the rap band called Black Spadez. After he graduated from Stanford University with his bachelor degree, he started pursuing the music career. Eventually, he signed a deal with Wondaland Records, which belongs to the famous singer Janelle Monae. From there, his career went upwards, and he got a chance to collaborate with many artists from the label, including Janelle Monae herself. He also contributed to the release of the label’s official EP “The Eephus.” This was the brief description of Jidenna’s career path. As you can see, ever since he signed to Wondaland Records label, his career started going up, and nowadays he belongs into the music elite. Now, it is time to learn about Jidenna’s parents and his place of birth.

Where is Jidenna from?

The singer was born in the city of Wisconsin Rapids, which is in the state Wisconsin in the United States. However, his father was Nigerian, from Igbo tribe. The future celebrity grew up in Nigeria until he was six years old, because his father had a prestigious job at Enugu State University, he was a professor of computer science. Later, the boy’s family moved to the United States. According to Jidenna’s memories, it was a hard time for the family. They went to the Massachusetts state. The Mobisson family first moved to Norwood and then changed their place of residence to Milton.

READ ALSO: Jidenna biography

Jidenna Mobisson parents

Jidenna mother, Tama Mobisson, was a white woman and an accountant. Jidenna mother and father were determined people who always worked to ensure the best life for their boy and his siblings, he has a sister and a brother.

Jidenna always remembers his father as someone who would strive for excellence in every field of life. The singer often tells the story from his childhood about his father’s perfectionism. Once, young Jidenna got a 98 out of 100 score in a test and the teacher encouraged him to tell his parents, because it was a huge pride. Jidenna came home and told his father about his score, only to be met with the response “where are other two points? When you score 100 out of 100, I will celebrate together with you.” The musician always had a lot of respect for his father, even though when he was young, he had a complicated relationship with him sometimes. He said it was his father who gave him his name, which means “embrace the father” in Igbo language, and taught him a lot of life rules that made him into who he is.

Jidenna’s father passed away in 2010. He went back to Nigeria to bury him. The debut album of the singer “Long Live The Chief” was heavily inspired by his late dad, who Jidenna decided to pay tribute to. The songs inform the listeners about his Nigerian roots and deep care for his family.

Now you know everything about Jidenna family. This man has a really eventful biography. If you like this singer, you can listen to his catchy music on YouTube.

READ ALSO: The richest musician in Africa

[embedded content]

