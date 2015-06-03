How to defer admission in University of Ilorin

To defer admission means to delay starting school for cogent reasons. Several higher institutions have provisions for students who choose to defer an admission.

In the University of Ilorin, also known as Unilorin, students could defer their admissions if they wish to. But such student must follow some laid down guidelines to get an admission deferred. Failure to meet any of these terms may result in the revocation of admission. In such a case, an applicant will need to reapply for admission to the university by the appropriate application deadlines.

Remedial students in UNILORIN who passed their remedial examination but failed to obtain 180 in UME need do the following to defer their admission.

1. Write an application to defer your admission to the director (SPS)

2. Submit the application to the secretary, SPS.

3. You are to register and write the JAMB examination and submit the result when released to the secretary.

Meanwhile, it is still possible to apply for some Unilorin courses. For example, the application for remedial courses is rumored to be re-opened.

There is still time to learn about Unilorin courses and their cut off mark requirements, and maybe you would enter its educational program in 2018.

Nigerians who apply for JAMB can also enter the Unilorin, but they have to get a particular score (cut off marks) to increase their chance to study here. This educational institution prefers when pupils get 180 or more points on their exams (for some disciplines, this figure starts at 220).

