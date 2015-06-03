Codes for checking Airtel data balance

Latest News

"How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends" – Kemi Olunloyo

03/05/2018
Dino Melaye's Reaction When He Was Told He Is Going To Prison (Photos)

03/05/2018
"Buhari Represented Herdsmen At The White House" – Afenifere

03/05/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Man, 62, sentenced to death for rape and murder of girl, eight

Gigi Hadid accused of using 'black face' on Vogue Italia cover

Screams of horror as cat plunges 50 feet from a tree

Mike Myers plays Trump doctor Harold Bornstein on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Mexican sports reporter hits man who gropes her live on air

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Codes for checking Airtel data balance

For some reason, Airtel has decided to make the process of checking the data balance unnecessarily complicated. So if you have no idea how to do it, allow us to teach you how to check Airtel data bundle balance. We will tell you about all the codes for all sorts of bundles that involve data. That way, you will never be confused when it comes to checking the Airtel data balance.

How to check Airtel data bundle balance

Airtel: how to check balance for bonus bundles

As we have mentioned before, Airtel does not want to make your life easy. They have decided to create a different Airtel data balance code for every Airtel data bundle. But do not fret, as we have collected all of them in one convenient article. So let’s get to it!

First, let’s get through the bundles that give you bonus money to use on data, calls and SMS. One of such bundles is smartRECHARGE. This bundle gives you ten times the value of your recharge, and you can use your bonus value for surfing the web and making calls. To check the bundle balance, all you have to do is dial *123#.

Airtel also has 6x bundles that offer you six times the value of your recharge. The bonus value can be used for data, calls and texts, and it is valid for a month. To check the balance of this bundle, you can also use the USSD code *123#.

How to check Airtel data balance

Another bundle that offers bonus value is Premier Connect. There are several different configurations of data bundles to choose from, but, as we are talking about data here, the ones you will probably be more interested in are the Premier Connect Double + Free Data Bundles. On top of giving you bonus value to spend on calls, texts and web surfing, you also get from 1 to 6 GB of bonus data. To check the balance of any of the Premier Connect bundles, dial *253#.

The last bundle we need to mention is the TalkMore bundle. With it, you can get up to five times the value of your airtime that you can then use for web browsing, calls and texts. To check your balance, dial *223# or *123*5#.

How to check balance for Airtel internet bundles

How to check Airtel balance

Apart from bonus bundles, Airtel Nigeria also offers specific data bundles, or rather packs. For instance, you can order a SmartSPEEDOO YouTube video pack and enjoy watching videos whenever and wherever you want. To check the balance of your YouTube bundle, dial *140#.

Now, when it comes to the rest of Airtel data plans, namely SmartSPEEDOO plans, the official website does not offer any specific codes to check data balance, but you can try *223# or *140#.

We do not know why Airtel wants to make things so complicated for its users, but now at least you will be able to check your balance without a hitch. So find the bundle/plan you are currently using and figure out how you can check the bundle balance.

