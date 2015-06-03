Couple who went viral with their pre-wedding photos in 2016 are now parents to two beautiful kids

A plus-size Ghanaian nurse MzzNaki who became social media sensation after sharing her pre-wedding photos with her boyfriend in 2016 is in the news again.

MzzNaki made media headlines on both local and international news after her then boyfriend, Kojo Prince shared their adorable pre-wedding photos on social media.

The beautiful nurse who walked down the aisle with her engineer husband in 2016 now have two beautiful children.

According to Ghanaweb report, MzzNaki who gave birth to her second child last month couldn't hide her excitement, but took to social media to flaunt her adorable family.

MzzNaki and Kojo Prince with their children Photo source: Instagram user Mzznaki

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com readers who has been dating for 3 years set to wed

On her Instagram post, the nurse described her babies as her world. She followed her caption with love emojis on one of the photos. MzzNaki said: "Ok now meet my princesses. Kourtney and Kharis ... My world in one picture."

MzzNaki’s husband, ‘Kojo Prince’ on April 16 this year also updated his profile picture with his new family - wife, and two kids.

In 2016, pre-wedding photos of the now popular couple sparked massive debate on whether size matters in relationships in several circles, attracting criticisms and praise in equal proportions.

While some critics commended Kojo for his courage in demonstrating true love, others said the size of his choice of wife was awkward.

Some social media users in their views accused Kojo of taking advantage of the plus size lady. Some also charged the health worker to lose weight.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

But Mizz Naki reply silenced her critics, saying she was proud of her plus-size and feels confident.

What do you think will happen if women rule the world? (Nigerian Street Interview) on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng