See photos of controversial Kenyan author who his set to wed his Nigerian lover in 2019

- The gay author said he had proposed to his long time lover just recently

- Their wedding is set to take place in South Africa where his lover will be studying

- Grand celebrations will however be prepared for their Kenyan and Nigerian friends

Kenyan gay author Binyavanga Wainaina on Wednesday, May 2, announced he is set to wed his long time lover sometime in 2019.

Binyavanga made headlines in January 2014, when he publicly announced his sexual orientation during the launch of his controversial book, I am a homosexual mom.

Through a Facebook post, he reveled he had proposed to his Nigerian partner in late April 2018.

Kenyan gay author, Binyavanga Wainaina announced he is set to wed his long time lover sometime next year. Photo: Binyavananga Wainaina/ Facebook.

"I asked my love for his hand in marriage two weeks ago. He said yes, nearly immediately. He is Nigerian," wrote Binyavanga.

The wedding will be held in South Africa where his partner will be studying but promised his Kenyan and Nigerian friends of a grand celebration in both countries.

"We will be living in South Africa, where he will be studying next year. We will get married there, early next year. We will have a reception for Kenyans in Nairobi some time next year too," he went on.

An elated Binyavanga described the love of his life as gentle and loving.

Nothing has surprised me more than coming to love this person, who is gentle and has the most gorgeous heart. I consider myself hugely lucky that he loves me and I have only recently fallen in love with him, but we have known each other and have been dating on and off since 2012," said the author.

Through a Facebook post he reveled he had proposed to his Nigerian partner in late April 2018. Photo: Binyavanga Wainaina/ Facebook.

Responding to congratulation messages from his followers on Facebook, he said he looked forward to wearing a wedding dress.

"I would love to wear a beautiful dress during my wedding," responded Binyavanga.

The announcement was well received by his followers and friends who filled the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Interesting!

