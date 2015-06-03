See the list of 72 blacklisted CBT centres in Nigeria, find out their offences

- JAMB has blacklisted 72 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres

- The centres were used for the 2017 UTME across the nation

- The blacklisting JAMB says is necessary to uphold exam standards in Nigeria

In a bid to ensure that the future of education attains the international standard, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has blacklisted 72 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres.

The centres were part of the 600 used for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Nigeria.

JAMB made the announcement on Wednesday, June 14.

Is-haq Oloyede, registrar of the board, said the blacklisting of some of the centres was due to their alleged involvement in extortion and “organised examination malpractice” during the UTME.

A few others are technically deficient, the examination body said.

On Thursday, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) commended JAMB for the action.

The President of the union, Biodun Ogunyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the owners of the blacklisted centres should also be prosecuted.

According to Premium Times, the affected centres are situated in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Below is the full list of the blacklisted CBT centres and their offences.

REVEALED! 72 CBT centres blacklisted by JAMB

Source: Naija.ng