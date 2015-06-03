Neymar willing to accept Manchester United transfer for one huge reason

- Paris Saint Germain star forward Neymar is willing to accept a move to Manchester United this summer

- Though Real Madrid is heavily linked with the forward

- It is believed that Neymar is not too pleased with the quality of football in the French League and he seeks fresh challenge elsewhere

Paris Saint Germain star forward Neymar is willing to accept a move to Manchester United this summer according to report.

Premier League giant, Manchester United and Real Madrid are both interested in rescuing Neymar from his PSG nightmare.

The Brazil captain might have fired the Ligue 1 giants to the title but is said to be underwhelmed by the standard of football in France’s top flight.

Manchester United set to beat Real Madrid in signing Neymar

And Spanish media Don Balon say Neymar is ready to accept a move to United if it means getting out of the Parc des Princes.

The 26-year-old only signed for PSG from Barcelona last summer for a world-record £200m.

Neymar grew tired of playing in Lionel Messi’s shadow at the Nou Camp and wanted to be the main man elsewhere.

But, fast forward nearly one year, and the player already wants another challenge.

And Don Balon report Neymar is interested in playing under Jose Mourinho at United.

It is said the Red Devils want the Brazil international to be their major signing and main man for next season.

NAIJ.com previously reported that Spanish champions Barcelona are reportedly plotting a shock swap deal to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain next summer, Don Balon reports.

The 26-year-old attacker left the Nou Camp last summer to join PSG in a world record deal worth £198m last summer.

But the Brazilian is said to be unhappy despite enjoying a stunning debut season in Ligue 1 scoring 28 goals before sustaining a foot injury.

