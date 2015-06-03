Useful information about Prison Service Recruitment 2018

Do not miss the chance to take part in Prison Service Recruitment 2018 for full-time appointments. Read the detailed instructions below.

Prison Service Recruitment 2018 deadline

According to the information provided on the official website of Prison Service, candidates can submit applications between April 30 and June 11.

Available positions

CATEGORY A: Superintendent Cadre:

Superintendent of Prisons (SP) Medical, CONMESS 02. You should have M.B.B.S; M.D; M.D.S or substitutes from the accredited educational institutions. Superintendent of Prisons (SP) Vetinary CONMESS 02. You should have D.V.M from the accredited educational institutions. Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Рharmacy, CONHESS 09. You should possess Bachelor’s of Рharmacy degree from the accredited educational institution. Assistant Superintendent of Prisons. I (ASP.I) CONPASS 09. You should have master’s degree from the accredited educational institution in one of the following spheres: Humanities, Social Sciences, Lab. Sciences, Architecture, Engineering, Radiology, etc. Assistant Superintendent of Prisons II (ASP.II), CONPASS 08. You should have first degree from accredited educational institution in one of the following spheres: Humanities, Social Sciences, Psychology, Estate/Town Planning, Public Health, Food Sciences, Social Works, etc.

CATEGORY B: Inspectorate Cadre:

Senior Inspector of Prisons (SIP), CONPASS 08. It’s needed to have HND certificate from accredited Polytechnics/Colleges in the following spheres: Estate Management, Town Planning, Public Health, Food Sciences, Social Works, etc. Inspector of Prisons (IP) Nursing, CONHESS 06. Applicants must be Registered Nurses (RN), Registered Midwives (RM) or Registered Nurses/Midwives (RNM) at accredited institutions. Assistant Inspector of Prisons (AIP) CONPASS 06, you need to to have OND/NCE obtained from accredited institutions.

CATEGORY C: Assistant Cadre:

Prisons Assistant I (PAI). It’s needed to have GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or their substitutes with at least Five (5) credits at maximum two (2) sittings, which should include English and Mathematics or Trade Test Grade 1 (Artisans, Motor drivers, Mechanics, Auto Electricians, Plumbers, Carpenters, Masons, etc.) Prisons Assistant II (PAII). It’s needed to have the GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or their substitute with at least five (5) credits at maximum two (2) sittings, which should include English or Trade Test Grade II. (Artisans, Motor drivers, Mechanics, Auto Electricians, Plumbers, Carpenters, Masons, etc.) Prison Assistant III (PA.III). It’s needed to have GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or its substitutes with at least three (3) credits at maximum two (2) sittings, among which should be English or Mathematics or Trade Test Grade III. (Artisans, Motor drivers, Mechanics, Auto Electricians, Plumbers, Carpenters, Masons, etc.).

Prison Service Recruitment process

If you want to start Prison Officer career, the application won’t take much time and effort. You can go through this procedure online. Just visit www.prisons.gov.ng to apply.

We recommend you to print out the Referee forms and to complete them before the screening.

Please note that each participant of the selection can submit only one questionnaire. Other applications will be disqualified.

It is also necessary to consider some basic requirements for candidates:

You must be Nigerian by birth.

Prepare all necessary certificates and other documents confirming your qualifications. These papers will not be accepted by the employees of the recruiting center after the completion of the selection.

It is necessary to have documentary evidence of the good state of health. Get special certificates in the Government recognized Hospitals.

You must be a decent citizen without any criminal incidents in the biography.

The drug addicts, members of cults and secret societies are not accepted for consideration.

You should have no financial problems. Take care of repayment of all credit debts before the passage of the selection.

Your age should be between 18 and 30 years.

The growth of women should be from 1.6 m, men - from 1.65 m.

Chest measurement of males should be at least 0.87 m.

If you possess advanced computer skills, this will be an additional advantage.

Application at official website is free of charge. We hope that the Prison Service Recruitment will pass successfully and you will achieve the desired goal. Good luck!

