Useful information about Prison Service Recruitment 2018

Latest News

Latest News

“How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends” – Kemi Olunloyo

03/05/2018 11:47:00
Latest News

Dino Melaye’s Reaction When He Was Told He Is Going To Prison (Photos)

03/05/2018 11:49:00
Latest News

“Buhari Represented Herdsmen At The White House” – Afenifere

03/05/2018 11:52:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Man, 62, sentenced to death for rape and murder of girl, eight

0out of 5

Gigi Hadid accused of using 'black face' on Vogue Italia cover

0out of 5

Screams of horror as cat plunges 50 feet from a tree

0out of 5

Mike Myers plays Trump doctor Harold Bornstein on Jimmy Kimmel Live

0out of 5

Mexican sports reporter hits man who gropes her live on air

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
News

Useful information about Prison Service Recruitment 2018

by 03/05/2018 11:35:00 0 comments 1 Views

Do not miss the chance to take part in Prison Service Recruitment 2018 for full-time appointments. Read the detailed instructions below.

prison officer career

Prison Service Recruitment 2018 deadline

According to the information provided on the official website of Prison Service, candidates can submit applications between April 30 and June 11.

Available positions

CATEGORY A: Superintendent Cadre:

  1. Superintendent of Prisons (SP) Medical, CONMESS 02. You should have M.B.B.S; M.D; M.D.S or substitutes from the accredited educational institutions.
  2. Superintendent of Prisons (SP) Vetinary CONMESS 02. You should have D.V.M from the accredited educational institutions.
  3. Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Рharmacy, CONHESS 09. You should possess Bachelor’s of Рharmacy degree from the accredited educational institution.
  4. Assistant Superintendent of Prisons. I (ASP.I) CONPASS 09. You should have master’s degree from the accredited educational institution in one of the following spheres: Humanities, Social Sciences, Lab. Sciences, Architecture, Engineering, Radiology, etc.
  5. Assistant Superintendent of Prisons II (ASP.II), CONPASS 08. You should have first degree from accredited educational institution in one of the following spheres: Humanities, Social Sciences, Psychology, Estate/Town Planning, Public Health, Food Sciences, Social Works, etc.

READ ALSO: Federal Civil Service Commission recruitment 2018: how to apply?

Nigerian Prison Service

CATEGORY B: Inspectorate Cadre:

  1. Senior Inspector of Prisons (SIP), CONPASS 08. It’s needed to have HND certificate from accredited Polytechnics/Colleges in the following spheres: Estate Management, Town Planning, Public Health, Food Sciences, Social Works, etc.
  2. Inspector of Prisons (IP) Nursing, CONHESS 06. Applicants must be Registered Nurses (RN), Registered Midwives (RM) or Registered Nurses/Midwives (RNM) at accredited institutions.
  3. Assistant Inspector of Prisons (AIP) CONPASS 06, you need to to have OND/NCE obtained from accredited institutions.

CATEGORY C: Assistant Cadre:

  1. Prisons Assistant I (PAI). It’s needed to have GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or their substitutes with at least Five (5) credits at maximum two (2) sittings, which should include English and Mathematics or Trade Test Grade 1 (Artisans, Motor drivers, Mechanics, Auto Electricians, Plumbers, Carpenters, Masons, etc.)
  2. Prisons Assistant II (PAII). It’s needed to have the GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or their substitute with at least five (5) credits at maximum two (2) sittings, which should include English or Trade Test Grade II. (Artisans, Motor drivers, Mechanics, Auto Electricians, Plumbers, Carpenters, Masons, etc.)
  3. Prison Assistant III (PA.III). It’s needed to have GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or its substitutes with at least three (3) credits at maximum two (2) sittings, among which should be English or Mathematics or Trade Test Grade III. (Artisans, Motor drivers, Mechanics, Auto Electricians, Plumbers, Carpenters, Masons, etc.).

Prison Service Recruitment process

If you want to start Prison Officer career, the application won’t take much time and effort. You can go through this procedure online. Just visit www.prisons.gov.ng to apply.

Prison Service

We recommend you to print out the Referee forms and to complete them before the screening.

Please note that each participant of the selection can submit only one questionnaire. Other applications will be disqualified.

It is also necessary to consider some basic requirements for candidates:

  • You must be Nigerian by birth.
  • Prepare all necessary certificates and other documents confirming your qualifications. These papers will not be accepted by the employees of the recruiting center after the completion of the selection.
  • It is necessary to have documentary evidence of the good state of health. Get special certificates in the Government recognized Hospitals.
  • You must be a decent citizen without any criminal incidents in the biography.
  • The drug addicts, members of cults and secret societies are not accepted for consideration.
  • You should have no financial problems. Take care of repayment of all credit debts before the passage of the selection.
  • Your age should be between 18 and 30 years.
  • The growth of women should be from 1.6 m, men - from 1.65 m.
  • Chest measurement of males should be at least 0.87 m.
  • If you possess advanced computer skills, this will be an additional advantage.
Prison Service Recruitment

Application at official website is free of charge. We hope that the Prison Service Recruitment will pass successfully and you will achieve the desired goal. Good luck!

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army recruitment 2018 requirements

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More