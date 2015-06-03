Can you guess how much do most expensive champagne in the world cost?

Why is so much attention paid to the list of the most expensive champagne in the world? The thing is that the upper class buys and enjoys it. Everything that celebrities relish in is widely-talked about. Here is the updated info on royalties’ ambrosia.

Champagne making as a sacred ritual

The process of champagne making seems like a religious ceremony. It starts with the selection of grapes, cultivation, pressing and it finishes with aging and bottling. Many efforts are annually put to this rite to make great champagne. The cost of this bubbly beverage is expensive. Sometimes it can be very very costly. How much is the most expensive bottle of champagne?

The most expensive bottle of champagne

Some people cannot imagine their life without an excellent bottle of French champagne. They enjoy its divine taste and are ready to pay sky-high prices. They can talk for hours discussing the aftertaste the drink leaves. Here is the list of the most expensive champagne in the world:

Taste of Diamonds (2013) – $2.07 million

The champagne maker says it has a floral and creamy texture that tastes very refreshing. Another peculiarity is the adornment. The logo on the bottle is hand-made. It is made of 18-carat pure gold and a white diamond of 19 carats placed in the center.

Armand de Brignac Rose (2013) – $275,000

The color of the champagne is pink. It is so because of red wine admixture. It adds a superb flavor intensity. One more distinguishing feature is size. One bottle of Armand de Brignac Rose contains 40 standard-size bottles.

Armand de Brignac Brut Gold (2011) – $90,000

It has a complex of racy fruit taste with light floral notes and subtle brioche accents. This trademark is also called “Ace of Spades.” The bottle of Brut Gold is gigantic as well. It contains 15 liters. It is a perfect choice for a party.

Dom Perignon Rose Gold Methuselah (2004) – $49,000

There is only 35 bottles of 6 liters produced. Rose Gold edition is considered to be a perfect vintage choice. Its taste is described as strong and sharp even at the end of the tasting.

Juglar Cuvee (1820) – $43,500

This unique bottle will not be found elsewhere in the world. Juglar Cuvee stopped producing champagne in the 1840's. However, the bottles of its edition were discovered after a shipwreck. This fact makes it so expensive.

Dom Perignon (1959) – $42,350

It is hard to find Dom Perignon as it was never officially sold. There has been a recent record of this trademark. In 2008, two bottles of Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 1959 were at an auction of Acker Merrall & Condit in New York. The winner can taste or sell them.

Veuve Clicquot (1841) – $34,000

The bottle surviving a shipwreck and coming out of the water cannot be cheap. It dates back to 1841. The auctioneers quickly put Veuve Clicquot to the New York auction for such a price.

Krug (1928) – $21,200

When one smells the Krug champagne, it seems like something is toasted or grilled. When one tastes it, it seems like you are eating fresh fruit. It is achieved thanks to a careful selection of grapes and a specific aging timespan.

Louis Roederer, Cristal Brut Millennium Cuvee Methuselah (1990) – $18,800

One bottle of Brut Millennium is equal to eight standard-size bottles. Its taste is made of the unique blend: the special deluxe 2000 Millennium Cuvee and the 1900 Cristal. There are only 2000 bottles.

Shipwrecked Champagne – on average $14,000 per bottle

A team of divers revealed this bottles of champagne in 2010 in the Baltic Sea. Some of them are 200 years old! The piece of history is sold at auctions for a decent price. Only an experienced collector knows how to feel the taste of history.

It is clear that the wealthiest people can afford world most expensive champagne. It is an indicator of social status.

