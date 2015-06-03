Leave politics to politicians, says SK Moyo

Acting Minister of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Simon Khaya Moyo has called on journalists to stop meddling in politics and stay ethical for the greater good of the profession.

Addressing media professionals at an event organized to commemorate World Press Freedom Day at Harare Polytechnic College, Khaya Moyo said said journalistic work ought to mirror the society as it is.

"Stay clear from the old habit of polarization which had seen our media conducting themselves in a partisan manner.

"Leave politics to politicians and their parties. After all, we have 104 of them," he said.

The minister urged journalists to be professional and stop gossip and speculation.

Addressing the same gathering, Zimbabwe National Editors Forum (ZINEF) chairperson, Dumisani Muleya said it is unethical for journalists to embed themselves into political parties or their factions.

Muleya described as a disgrace state media journalists who participated in the just ended Zanu PF primary elections