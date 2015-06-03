Mozambique rebel leader Dhlakama dead: party sources

In December 2016, Dhlakama announced a truce with the government, which appeared to be moving towards a possible formal peace accord.

Nyusi and Dhlakama met in February in Gorongosa to discuss disarmament and reintegration.

They had agreed on constitutional reforms that would decentralise power.

The reforms, currently under debate in parliament, will allow voters to directly elect provincial governors, who at present are appointed by the president.

Renamo has long sought greater decentralisation of power -- and better integration of its supporters into the police and military, which remained sticking points in discussions.

Mozambique will hold presidential, legislative and provincial elections in October 2019, with observers saying Renamo has recently increased its public support.

Frelimo has ruled the country since independence from Portugal in 1975.