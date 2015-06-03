Highland Road‚ the scene of the tumult‚ was quiet on Thursday. The remains of a burnt out truck stood as a reminder of the violence saw police shoot live ammunition at angry protesters‚ leaving two people injured and a teenaged boy dead.

A community meeting was held at Lentegeur police station on Thursday morning‚ where various community leaders from Mitchells Plain and the neighbouring Siqalo township‚ police representatives‚ and regional government were in attendance.

Several Mitchells Plain residents told TimesLIVE that police were “heavy handed” towards them on Wednesday night‚ when tempers flared between Mitchells Plain and Siqalo residents and SAPS.

He said protesters had attacked a petrol station and a mosque had been burned as well.

The parents and family of some of those who had been arrested were also gathered at the police station and called for their relatives to be released “as they were only protecting the community”.

Another resident‚ Ganif Loonat‚ said that the scenes were reminiscent of the 1972 and 1984 protests in the heat of the Apartheid era.

“It was a terrible moment‚ like the darkest days of this country that we worked so hard to achieve democracy for‚” he said. “This community needs to unite and the poor need to stand together.”

He added that the racial tensions between the neighbouring communities were hindering efforts to deal with gangsterism and service delivery.