Xaba has also confirmed that department staff‚ working with the relevant authorities‚ have removed Baby M from the custody of her mother’s family.

“We have placed the child in a place of safety through a court order‚” he said.

Her father previously confirmed to eNCA’s Checkpoint that he sees the child nearly every two months. He claimed the toddler‚ who had five operations to repair the damage done to her tiny body by her rapist‚ is “fine”.

He denied raping the baby.

“I won’t father a child and then rape her‚ a two month old baby. I don’t know what rape is‚” he said.