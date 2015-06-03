Presidency finally reacts to media reports of Trump's comments on killings in northeast

Latest News

Latest News

“How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends” – Kemi Olunloyo

03/05/2018 11:47:00
Latest News

Dino Melaye’s Reaction When He Was Told He Is Going To Prison (Photos)

03/05/2018 11:49:00
Latest News

“Buhari Represented Herdsmen At The White House” – Afenifere

03/05/2018 11:52:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Teen surprises her father before she heads off to prom in a heartwarming video

0out of 5

Teen's heartwarming 'promposal' goes viral after she asks her wheelchair-bound friend to the dance

0out of 5

Stunning moment tourists get to pet 50ft California gray whales

0out of 5

Parents learn that son's growing pains are actually cancerous tumors

0out of 5

Shooter, 42, calls 911 to say he'd killed a man the week before then left his corpse in a bathtub

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
News

Presidency finally reacts to media reports of Trump's comments on killings in northeast

by 03/05/2018 16:12:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Presidency has reacted to media reportage of President Buhari and President Trump's meeting

- Garba Shehu, a senior special assistant to president on media and publicity, described the media reports of Trump's comments on killings in Nigeria as unfair

- He said that Trump did not isolate killing of Christians in his comments but also mentioned killings of Muslims in the northeast

Presidency has criticised the Nigerian media for the way they presented the meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and his host, United States President Donald Trump, especially on the killing of Christians in the country.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the senior special assistant to the president, Garba Shehu, who took the media to task on the matter in an article made available to the media in Abuja on Thursday, May 3, also condemned Muslim groups’ reactions to the Trump’s remarks.

READ ALSO: 3 days after Buhari's order, police to begin recruitment of 6, 000 policemen

NAIJ.com gathered that he said: “Still on President Buhari’s meeting with Trump, it is important to explain the context of the remarks by President Trump where he was quoted as saying the U.S is concerned about the murder or killing, as he put it, of Christians.

“At the press conference, President Trump towards the end of his remarks, at the briefing, mentioned the protection of ‘innocent civilians of all faiths, including Muslims and Christians.’ which reporters left out.

“In his remarks, the US President neither chided nor talked down on President Buhari, saying that ‘we will do something about that,’ is a clear expression of willingness to support Nigeria to bring to an end the unwanted killings.

“This is contrary to the press reporting which jumped on the issue, conveying a wrong impression that President Trump was only concerned about the lives of Christians. He mentioned Muslim lives as well.

During the one-on-one meeting with President Buhari on Monday, April 30, the US President had said: “We have met before, developing a great relationship. We look forward to our discussions today. They are very important, but again, especially as it relates to terrorism. That is terrorism here and terrorism all over the world. It’s a hotbed and we are going to be stopping them.

“Also we have had a very serious problem with Christians who are being murdered, killed in Nigeria. We gonna be working on that problem and working on that problem very very hard because we can’t allow that to happen.

“Mr President thank you for being here, thank you.”

In condemning the Muslim groups, the presidential aide said: “Equally wrong was the hasty condemnation of the U.S. President by some Muslim groups in the country without the benefit of a full view and understanding of what was said and the context in which it was said.”

He observed that Buhari had disappointed opponents who he said were hoping that the visit would be a flop, saying that, “President Buhari, to the disappointment of this group, delivered a calm, brilliant performance.

"He refused to be provoked and did not get angry at the taunting. He instead turned his attention to the task at hand and at the end, came home satisfied that he got everything he wanted from the US administration.

"The Rose Garden worked out very much for him as a routine engagement, certainly not like the make-or-break meeting as some wanted it to be.

Shehu spoke on the achievements of the meeting citing the good remarks made by Trump concerning Buhari.

He added: “First of all, it is important to state that from the very beginning, the two leaders got on very well with one another. They also shared a common respect for each other.

“Some key remarks made by President Trump on our president sum this up:

“He said President Buhari ‘is a rare leader;’ he said ‘I respect him a lot’ and said our leader had ‘succeeded in cutting down corruption.’ He called President Buhari a “valued partner” and a ‘strong democrat.’

“The two parties had agreed before the meeting that discussions will be on three key issues namely Security/Counter-Terrorism, Trade, and Development of Democracy in Nigeria.

“On security, the Nigerian delegation was pleased from the onset that the Trump administration had agreed to the major sale of military equipment to Nigeria. Team Nigeria was equally pleased with the much-increased role of the US in assisting the efforts to defeat terrorism in Nigeria and the Lake Chad region in general.

“The president expressed appreciation for these and requested additional support to counter-insurgency.

“On the specific issue of the sale of the 12 Super Tucano A-29 warplanes and weapons to Nigeria to effectively fight terrorism, President Buhari told his American counterpart that we are pleased with this, but want delivery to be fast-tracked, given the security situation in the country.

“Expectedly, President Trump said yes to this, and, additionally promised the sale of helicopters and about just everything President Buhari wanted.”

The statement said Buhari also conveyed the country’s appreciation for the U.S. support for the humanitarian situation in the Northeast, with a contribution of 500 million US Dollars in cash and in-kind contributions, the highest by anyone, through the United Nations and other inter-governmental organizations.

He noted however that the scope of work to be done was larger than anyone had envisaged, noting that Nigeria wanted the US to do more.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“President Trump didn’t say no, only that he wanted more access to the Nigerian market for their agricultural goods,” he added, saying that the request was opened for debate.

The statement said Trump commended Buhari for the actions he had taken on corruption and other spheres of the nation’s economy.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari spoke in a joint press conference with his American counterpart, Donald Trump at the White House in Washington D.C.

Buhari to Contest for Presidency in 2019 - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More